Multiple people are in the hospital Saturday night following a three-car wreck on Old U.S. 27.

Police and fire crews responded to a three-car crash at 6:30 pm Saturday. Multiple people were taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injures, according to police.

Police say a man drove into two cars, before crashing into a ditch near Herbison Road.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the wreck.