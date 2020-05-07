Multiple crew on the scene of fire near Jackson County border

Multiple fire departments are at the scene of a fire near the Ingham County-Jackson County border.

The fire appears to be located near a mobile home park in the area of 5900 Grand River Road in Rives Junction. The area is south of Onondaga and Leslie.

Fire officials are using multiple water tankers to put out the blaze. They responded to calls about the fire around 1:30 p.m.

The area of Grand River Road is closed off at this time.

Currently, there is no word on if there are any injuries.

