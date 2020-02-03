Multiple cars catch fire at Maryland dealership

Firefighters responded to a used car dealership in Maryland on Monday morning after several vehicles on the property went up in flames.

Officials haven’t yet determined the cause of the fires at the Annapolis Car Center.

The incident resulted in a school closure. The local utility shut off electrical power in the area to help firefighters battle the flames.

Officials advised the public to avoid the area and plan for delays.

