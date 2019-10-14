Multi-car accident causes utility pole to fall

A major intersection was closed down on Monday after a car accident took out an utility pole.

It happened at the intersection of Martin Luther King and Malcolm X around 4:08 p.m.

Police say it was a two-car accident that caused the pole to fall.

BWL is on the scene correcting the problem.

