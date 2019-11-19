Mötley Crüe reunites, plans tour with Def Leppard and Poison

It seems farewell isn’t forever.

Mötley Crüe is reuniting four years after completing what was billed as their final tour. The band even made the point of signing a “cessation of touring” agreement to prove their point before hitting the road in 2014-2015.

“Mötley Crüe is back!!!” their social media accounts trumpeted Monday, complete with a video of the agreement being blown to bits.

“Almost 6 years after signing a cessation of touring agreement, the contract is off the table because a whole new generation of Crüeheads are relentlessly demanding for the band to come back together,” the band’s website said.

The Crüe is planning a U.S. stadium tour with Def Leppard and Poison in 2020, according to Rolling Stone.

Specific dates and venues haven’t been announced yet.

Mötley Crüe is hardly the first band or artist to go back on a promise never to tour again. The long list includes Cher, Kiss, Phish and Tina Turner.

Most famously, the Eagles split for more than a decade.

Band relations were so bad that Don Henley said they would play together again “when hell freezes over.” It took 14 years, but the Eagles reunited and called their first album back “Hell Freezes Over.”

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.