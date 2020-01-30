Motion filed in Simon case

Attorneys representing former Michigan State University President Lou Anna K Simon have filed a motion to have the case against her thrown out in circuit court.

Simon is facing two felony counts and two misdemeanor counts of lying to police during the Larry Nassar investigation.

Back in November of 2019, Simon's attorney said the charges "have no merit whatsoever asking to file a motion to quash.

A motion to quash is a request to a court to render a previous decision of that court or a lower judicial body null or invalid, according to Cornell Law.

In October 2019, Judge Julie Reincke ordered Simon to stand trial, saying there is probable cause that she "concealed information with the intent to deceive."

That information was regarding whether or not the president of the university was aware that Nassar had been under investigation in 2014 when a med student, Amanda Thomashow, came forward about the abuse. Simon said she was aware that a sports medicine doctor was investigated, but not who or why.

"When asked if you were aware of any investigation involving Larry Nassar prior to 2016 you falsely or misleadingly said that 'I was aware that in 2014 there was a sports med doc who was subject to an investigation' when in fact you knew it was Larry Nassar who was the subject of 2014 title ix investigations," Reincke said in November.

However, documents from May 2014, discovered by detectives showed Simon and an advisor discussed Nassar and the sexual assault investigation -- and yet, the doctor was cleared by the MSU's Internal Office that same year.

If the judge grants the motion, her case will get sent back to district court.

Prosecutors have until Feb. 21 to respond.

In regards to what is happening with former MSU gymnastics coach Kathie Klages' case, jury selection is expected to begin on Feb. 10.

She is charged with one felony count and one misdemeanor for lying to police in the attorney general's office during the Nassar investigation.

If convicted she faces up to four years behind bars.

Former U.S. Olympic gymnastics coach John Geddert is also under a law enforcement microscope.

Earlier this month the attorney general's office and Michigan State Police raided Geddert's home in Grand Ledge along with his former gymnastics club.

Reports say they were searching for financial records and documents.

Some athletes have alleged Geddert was abusive and knew what Larry Nassar was doing. The investigation into Geddert is ongoing.

