Mother's day spending forecast

Mother's Day is still about three weeks away, but with so much of the economy shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, you might need to spend a little more time thinking about how to celebrate dear old mom.
According to Retail-Me-Not, around three in four Americans plan to make a purchase for Mother's Day this year.
And they plan to spend about the same... $97 verses $103 last year.
Flowers remain the top gift (43%)... followed by gift cards (34%), chocolate (32%) and beauty products (25%).
