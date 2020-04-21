Mother's day spending forecast

Mother's Day is still about three weeks away, but with so much of the economy shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, you might need to spend a little more time thinking about how to celebrate dear old mom.

According to Retail-Me-Not, around three in four Americans plan to make a purchase for Mother's Day this year.

And they plan to spend about the same... $97 verses $103 last year.

Flowers remain the top gift (43%)... followed by gift cards (34%), chocolate (32%) and beauty products (25%).

