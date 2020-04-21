Mother's Day is still about three weeks away, but with so much of the economy shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, you might need to spend a little more time thinking about how to celebrate dear old mom.
According to Retail-Me-Not, around three in four Americans plan to make a purchase for Mother's Day this year.
And they plan to spend about the same... $97 verses $103 last year.
Flowers remain the top gift (43%)... followed by gift cards (34%), chocolate (32%) and beauty products (25%).
Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.
Mother's day spending forecast
Mother's Day is still about three weeks away, but with so much of the economy shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, you might need to spend a little more time thinking about how to celebrate dear old mom.