Mother of a man shot and killed in Delta Township speaks out

The mother of 26-year-old Ronnie Holmes, who was shot and killed in the middle of a Delta Township roadway says he never meant to hurt anyone.

Tammy Holmes spoke with News 10's Rachel Sweet on the death of her son Ronnie Holmes.

Monday morning, police were called to the 6500 Block of West Saginaw Highway in Delta Township, where Ronnie was reported shooting and pointing a handgun while walking in the middle of the highway.

A 22-year-old Delta Township man stopped to help when Holmes pointed his gun at him.

"We understand that the person that was driving eastbound stopped to assist then we find out that the victim or I should say the deceased pointed a gun at this individual and the driver at the other vehicle returned shot and fired and killed the individual," said Eaton County Sheriff Tomas Reich.

Tammy said the last time she saw Ronnie was Sunday in Grand Rapids before he went off with her other son who lives and works in the Lansing area.

"When my son got out from work, he said that they hadn't slept all night. He was like agitated -- nervous or something so my other son stayed up with him, but he ended up going to work and he had to be at work at 8 and everything went on after that," said Tammy.

She added that she was aware Ronnie was depressed and talked about suicidal thoughts, but didn't think it was that serious.

"We talked to him about getting help but he didn't want no help," said Tammy.

Tammy says Ronnie was a wonderful person and was a father of 5.

She says if anything can be taken away from what happened to Ronnie is to be aware of mental health.

"People don't realize how far gone a person can get within a little time. Right now I couldn't stress enough about mental awareness," said Tammy.

The Holmes' family is planning a funeral for this weekend in Grand Rapids.

