Mother of Tristan Glaspie says police have the wrong man

Almost a year after the death of her two-month old son, Brianna Worthey decided to speak out saying she believes police arrested the wrong man.

Worthey says it's been a long year and not a day goes by where she doesn't think about her son.

"At the end of the day I have no child to come home to no more. My child is sitting on an urn in my room on a shelf that I have to look at every night. I'm never going to get him back, ever," said Worthey.

Tristan's father Michael Glaspie was arrested in July of 2019 and charged with child abuse and murder.

Worthey spoke to News 10 for the first time since Tristan's death. She says the charges aren't right.

"I know in my heart he did not do anything to my child. I know I didn't do anything to my child and I'm here to fight tooth and nail. I don't care who I have to expose in the midst, whether it's doctors, whether it's the police," said Worthey.

Prosecutors say Tristan was severely abused and suffered injuries from blunt force trauma, to rib fractures, and a spinal compression fracture.

Police say Glaspie was taking care of the child for two and a half hours before the injuries occurred.

"Just some terrible terrible injuries to this itty-bitty baby.The question is all about who is the perpetrator. This child was abused. I don't think anyone is disputing that," said Kimberly Graham, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jackson in court on Friday.

Worthey says Tristan had underlying medical conditions.

"He was medically neglected flat out. If you look at his medical records, they're speaking for itself," said Worthey. "If you're saying there's blunt force trauma, there needs to be proof...Rib fractures, that can happen from CPR. They did it for what almost two hours. He was a little 7 pound 6 once baby."

Worthey says she won't give up until she gets justice.

"My child was not abused in any way shape or form and I'm going to yell that until my voice goes horse."

On Friday Hon. Judge Susan Jordan agreed to reduce Glaspie's bond from $150,000 to $75,000.

"I'm glad that it was reduced. I'm hoping that he can get out so that he doesn't have to sit in there any longer and we can just fight this case while he's out instead of having to sit in jail," said Worthey.

