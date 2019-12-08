Mother, grandmother charged in alleged fatal overdose of 9-month-old boy in Maryland

A mother and grandmother are being held without bail after police say the two let a 9-month-old boy ingest a fatal dose of heroin.

Alexus Taylor, 17, and her mother, 43-year-old Laurie Taylor, are charged with first-degree child abuse resulting in death, second-degree child abuse, manslaughter and reckless endangerment in relation to the death of the teenager's 9-month-old son. (Source: Anne Arundel County Police/WJZ/CNN)

Alexus Taylor, 17, and her mother, 43-year-old Laurie Taylor, face several charges and could receive life in prison in relation to the July death of the teenager’s baby, 9-month-old Niyear.

The infant is the youngest overdose fatality in the history of Maryland’s Anne Arundel County.

The Taylors are accused of letting Niyear ingest heroin. They allegedly made two trips to Baltimore to buy the drugs, which were contained in capsules. The baby may have ingested one of the capsules during a trip on July 26.

Prosecutors say the two noticed Niyear was breathing oddly after the trip and suspected he could have ingested the heroin, but they “deliberately chose not to seek medical treatment.”

In the morning, the baby was unresponsive. He died at the hospital.

An autopsy found fentanyl and morphine in the infant’s system. Further testing confirmed he had ingested heroin and fentanyl, and his death was ruled a homicide.

During an Aug. 14 search of the Taylors’ home, detectives found empty capsules with trace powdery substances in every room of the house. More than 100 gel caps were recovered from the floor, Niyear’s diaper bag and other areas.

Some of the capsules tested positive for heroin and fentanyl.

After months of investigation, Alexus and Laurie Taylor were arrested Thursday. Both suspects are charged with first-degree child abuse resulting in death, second-degree child abuse, manslaughter and reckless endangerment.

Laurie Taylor is also charged with two counts of reckless endangerment regarding Alexus Taylor.

In court Friday, pre-trial services told the judge that the 17-year-old is pregnant again.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

