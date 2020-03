A Lansing woman has been charged with child abuse.

Jalysa Mary Spearman, 30, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse in the second degree last month.

Spearman allegedly left her 1-year-old child unattended in the bathtub with the water running back on Nov. 21.

At this time it is unclear when she will be back in court for a pre-exam conference and a prelim hearing in Ingham County's 54A District Court.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.