Mother cat and kittens rescued

Check out the eyes on this mama cat!

The Ingham County Animal Shelter posted the story about a mother cat and her kittens being rescued separately and then reunited.

The kittens were found first at a construction site and brought into the shelter.

Days later, the mother cat was seen looking for them and also brought into the shelter where she was then reunited with her babies!

At this time, they are not available for adoption.

Check out the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter Facebook page for updates.

