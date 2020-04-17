Mother and son suing Governor Whitmer

A Michigan woman and her son are suing Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

They say her executive order closing non-essential businesses is putting lives at risk.

61-year-old Kimberly Piedra lives off her land.

She says she's been self-sufficient for nearly 17 years, but it's all changed since Governor Whitmer's executive order has taken effect.

"I have no access to plants, seeds...nothing I can make sustainable for me at this time," she said over the phone in an interview.

Piedra recently moved to a ten-acre lot in Livingston County, where she planned to plant fruits and vegetables for food.

"I'm completely dependent on going to a greenhouse to get things that I needed to plant," said Piedra. "That's what I utilize and live off of all summer into the fall."

The suit, filed by her and her son Daniel, says the executive order prohibits her from buying seeds to plant which she claims accounts for 90% of her own food supply.

"I kept on thinking I'd be able to go to the store and get what I need but now I can't," she said.

"If she's unable to buy her fruit trees then her whole summer and fall is going to be devastated in terms of growing her food," her son Daniel said. "It's really ridiculous that it's gotten to this point."

The Piedras say the suit will help thousands of others who are self-sufficient be able to survive.

"This is a really serious issue for a lot of Michiganders, they really do live off their land," said Daniel. "They really do need to go to get their seeds and vegetable plants to have their sustenance for the summer into fall, so this isn't just some stupid lawsuit."

At a bare minimum they hope the suit forces Governor Whitmer to lessen restrictions on garden centers and plant nurseries.

"If my mom is able to go to the nursery and get the plants and seeds she needs in order to live, then we're happy," said Daniel.

Piedra also wants the Governor to ease the ban on travel restrictions.

That way, if his mom gets sick and needs his help, he can visit and take care of her.

The case will be docketed and assigned a judge on Monday.

The Governor's office would not comment on the suit.