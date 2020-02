A mother and son were killed last night when flames engulfed their home in Jonesville.

Picture: MGN

Corey Murray, from the Hillsdale Daily News, shared video with News 10.

Jonesville Police arrived at around 11 p.m. to see the house located on Murphy Street swallowed in flames.

At this time, investigators don't know what caused the fire.

The State Police Fire Marshall is investigating the incident.

