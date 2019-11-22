Most teens around the world aren't getting enough exercise

The majority of adolescents across the world don't get enough exercise.

That's according to a new report from the World Health Organization based on data from 146 countries.

It shows 78% of boys and 85% of girls did not get at least one hour of daily physical activity in 2016.

The U.S. had one of the largest gender gaps in exercise rates.

Experts say urgent action is needed to increase physical activity in young people. especially girls.

