Most streamed music of the decade

Yes, 2019 is coming to an end... but that also means another decade is almost in the books.

Music streaming service Spotify has released the most streamed artists and songs of the decade.

The most streamed artist was Drake with 28 billion streams, followed by Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Ariana Grande and Eminem.

The most streamed song of the decade was Ed Sheeran's, "Shape of You."

With 6.5 billion streams in 2019, Post Malone was the most-streamed artist of the year, followed by Billie Eilsh and Ariana Grande.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

