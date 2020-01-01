Most read stories of 2019

Many topics and local stories captured the interest of people in the Greater Lansing Area during 2019.

WILX News 10 is your breaking news and weather authority, here are the most read stories we brought you during 2019.

Click the bold headline to read more.

Doctors warning about virus that spreads like a cold

Doctors are warning parents about how you could be spreading more than a cold at family gatherings and holiday parties.

They are warning about RSV, a respiratory virus most commonly found in infants and children but adults are susceptible to it as well.

'Don't know why you're freaking out': Arkansas woman drowns on phone with 911

Authorities in Arkansas are investigating after a now-former 911 dispatcher scolded a frantic newspaper delivery woman for driving into floodwaters before she drowned.

Photographers put on photo shoot for Jackson 3rd grader who was denied school picture

After 8-year-old Marian Scott was denied a school picture at Jackson's Paragon Charter Academy for having red braid extensions in her hair, her story went viral.

Dozens of photographers, including one from Chicago, reached out to her and her family, offering to give her photo shoots to help rebuild her confidence.

Local woman says bakery botched her cake

A local woman is speaking out against a Lansing bakery saying the cake she paid for is not what she ordered.

Alexandra Schroeder says she spent over a month planning her daughter's fifth birthday party, but it turned out to be a disaster.

State issues warning about the spread of norovirus

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued a warning about the spread of norovirus.

A norovirus infection is commonly known as the stomach flu even though it has nothing to do with influenza.

Michigan is now 'no-kill' state for shelter animals

Michigan is now officially a "no-kill state" for shelter animals.

To be considered a "no-kill" state, 90 percent of animals are either returned to owners, transferred to other shelters and rescue organizations, or adopted.

UPDATE: Verizon cell service restored

A massive outage is targeting Verizon Wireless customers, particularly those using iPhones, across mid-Michigan Wednesday.

Reports of a problem first started around 10:45 a.m. Affected phones are showing "no service."

In a statement late Wednesday afternoon, the company said a fiber optic cable was cut by a third-party provider. Verizon said it frequently partners with fiber providers to carry calls, text, and data over their network to Verizon's.

UPDATE: Student killed in morning crash on MSU's campus

Tiana Seville, a student at MSU, was killed in a moped crash. The student was a Lansing local, well known and loved in her community.

A Michigan State University employeethat was driving the salt truck was found not guilty of causing the death of Seville.

Stricter law for drivers goes into effect Wednesday

Michigan's Move Over Law requires drivers to slow down when passing police cars, ambulances and fire trucks that are stopped on the side of the road.

If a driver breaks this law, they could get a fine of up to $400. If the driver kills a first responder or maintenance crew, they could spend 15 years in prison.

UPDATE: Driver that crashed into trees near Jackson was from Texas

"We literally thought the worst," said Christopher Newman, an employee at Jackson Nissan. "At first the way that the scene is, you couldn't see a person. You couldn't see anything."

The crash happened in a split second. A semi-truck jumped I-94's guardrail and clipped two trees. It's cab broke apart upon impact.

Newman and other employees saw it first hand and rushed to help the driver.

