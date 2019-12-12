Most daycares don't require flu vaccine

A new study shows most daycare centers don't require children, or their caregivers, to get a flu vaccine.

Researchers with Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh surveyed over 500 child care center directors from 48 states.

Less than a quarter had a flu vaccine requirement for children, and only 13% had the same requirement for caregivers.

Four states, Connecticut, New Jersey, Ohio and Rhode Island, have laws requiring mandating flu vaccination for children in day care.

Children are at a greater risk for serious complications from flu, including hospitalization and even death.

The study was led by researchers at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh and published in 'Journal of the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society'

