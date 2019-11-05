Most Michigan stores refused to sell tobacco to minors

Michigan stores are doing their part to protect kids from the dangers of tobacco.

In a statewide random inspection, 89.5 percent of retailers refused to sell tobacco to minors.

“Deterring tobacco sales to youth is critical to reducing the negative health effects and deaths caused by smoking and tobacco use,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS. “We commend the business community for doing their part to protect Michigan youth from the dangers of smoking and thank our partners for conducting high quality inspections.

Throughout the summer the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services conducted unannounced inspections to measure the rate of illegal sales to people under 18.

Of the 356 stores visited, 319 refused to sell to a minor.

States that fall below the 80 percent minimum compliance rate are subject to a penalty of 40 percent of their federal Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant funding- for Michigan, this could mean more than $22 million, according to the release.

Michigan is strengthening tobacco education and awareness through a resource website called “Do Your Part,” designed to educate the general public and teens about the dangers of smoking.

