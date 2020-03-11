Mortgage vs. Savings survey

By  | 
Posted:

More than three-quarters (77%) of mortgage holders say the size of their mortgage impacts their ability to save.
That's according to a new Bankrate.com survey..
Among those surveyed... 31% say their mortgage has a major negative impact on their ability to save for the future.
And nearly 40% of those surveyed say they have more equity in their home than in their retirement accounts.
Experts say homeowners can look at refinancing at a lower rate, to shave their monthly payments and open an avenue to increased savings.
Copyright 2020 NBC news. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus