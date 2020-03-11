Mortgage vs. Savings survey

More than three-quarters (77%) of mortgage holders say the size of their mortgage impacts their ability to save.

That's according to a new Bankrate.com survey..

Among those surveyed... 31% say their mortgage has a major negative impact on their ability to save for the future.

And nearly 40% of those surveyed say they have more equity in their home than in their retirement accounts.

Experts say homeowners can look at refinancing at a lower rate, to shave their monthly payments and open an avenue to increased savings.

Copyright 2020 NBC news. All rights reserved.

