More than three-quarters (77%) of mortgage holders say the size of their mortgage impacts their ability to save.
That's according to a new Bankrate.com survey..
Among those surveyed... 31% say their mortgage has a major negative impact on their ability to save for the future.
And nearly 40% of those surveyed say they have more equity in their home than in their retirement accounts.
Experts say homeowners can look at refinancing at a lower rate, to shave their monthly payments and open an avenue to increased savings.
Copyright 2020 NBC news. All rights reserved.
Mortgage vs. Savings survey
More than three-quarters (77%) of mortgage holders say the size of their mortgage impacts their ability to save.