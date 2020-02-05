Mortgage re-fi applications soar 15%

Homeowners rushed to take advantage of the sharp drop in interest rates last week.

Refinance applications, which are most sensitive to weekly rate moves, jumped 15%.

That pushed overall mortgage application volume up five percent.

Today's buyers are facing a tight and increasingly pricey housing market.

The supply of homes for sale fell to a record low at the end of last year, and price gains, which had eased a bit, have accelerated again.

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.