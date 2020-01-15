Mortgage applications soar

2020 starts off with a bang for mortgage business.
Total mortgage applications surged more than 30% last week, according to the Mortgage Banker's Association.
It was driven mostly by applications to refinance, which soared 43% on the week.
Home buyers also rushed in, sending purchase application volume up 16% for the week.
Purchase mortgage activity hit the highest level since october 2009.
