Morley Companies creates 500 new jobs in Lansing

Morley Companies will be opening a new location in Delta Township.

The new location will open at the beginning of next year and will hire approximately 500 employees.

The firm provides a wide range of business services for Fortune 500 companies.

The firm began in 1863 as a hardware distributor, and evolved with the times to provide services for businesses like meetings, contact centers, and events.

The company will move into an existing, unused building on Saginaw Highway.

