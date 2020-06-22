More women join the lawsuit against McDonald's

More women are joining the lawsuit against McDonald's, which is accused of failing to respond to workplace sexual harassment here in mid-Michigan.

Back in November, Jenna Ries filed a lawsuit saying she was harassed and sexually assaulted during her three years as a McDonald's employee at the Cedar Street location in Mason.

"The amended complaint alleges that this McDonald's restaurant in Mason, Michigan is a reflection of corporate culture that is toxic from the top, that permits sexual harassment of its workers to go unchecked," one person said on behalf of the lawsuit.

Two additional workers are sharing their stories of alleged abuse, they claim was ignored by managers.

"One assistant manager grabbed me by my clothes and pushed me against the counter when I tried to walk away from him. The swing manager's behavior was out in the open. The general manager saw it and I was unaware of any managers above the general managers or any HR department to whom I could report the harassment. Eventually, it got so bad I had to quit. I just couldn't take it anymore," one former worker said.

As of now, a court date has not been scheduled.

You can watch press conference held earlier regarding the lawsuit here:

