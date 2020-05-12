More than $35K raised for teenage ice cream shop employee verbally assaulted by customers

MASHPEE, Mass. (WFXT/CNN) - A teenage ice cream shop employee is getting thousands of dollars for her future plans after the rude behavior of customers caused her to quit during the shop’s reopening.

The Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour in Mashpee, Mass., reopened Friday, offering curbside pickup and asking customers to order ahead. But once people driving by saw the business was open, things got out of hand.

“So, the wheels fell off the bus because we couldn’t produce that much product to get out the door in a timely enough fashion, so people started to get agitated,” Mark Lawrence, the ice cream shop’s owner said. “Some people would get out of their car and it was pretty much like, ‘don’t tell me what to do,’ and it was like ‘no, get back in your car or don’t have ice cream.’”

The disgruntled customers took their frustrations out on the shop’s employees, verbally assaulting them and shouting profanities.

Lawrence says his youngest employee got the worst of it.

“It was like you let caged animals out of their cage after being in it for seven to eight weeks and they took it on the easiest prey. They took it all out on this poor 17-year-old girl,” Lawrence said.

The 17-year-old waited till the end of her Friday shift and politely quit. Lawrence said she had worked at the shop for three years and was planning to stay through the summer to earn money for college.

Lawrence set up an online fundraiser for her. It has raised more than $36,000, as of Tuesday, surpassing the fundraiser’s goal of $25,000.

As for the shop, right after the reopening, Lawrence said he was ready to shut down the store again. However, they decided to push forward and moved the “order-ahead” system online.

Lawrence said he also thinks the publicity has helped people be kinder.

“Saturday was like a whole new ball game, it was wonderful,” Lawrence said.

