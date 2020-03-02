More testing sheds light on how coronavirus is spreading in US

An increase in testing for the coronavirus is shedding light on its spread in the United States, including among nursing home residents in one Washington state facility.

Authorities announced new cases that rapidly pushed the U.S. total past 100 people across 11 states. In Seattle, officials announced four more deaths, bringing the total in the U.S. to six.

Vice President Mike Pence met with the nation's governors, and President Donald Trump met with pharmaceutical company executives to talk about progress toward a vaccine.

The nursing home cases especially troubled experts. Sick and elderly people are especially vulnerable to severe illness caused by the virus.

