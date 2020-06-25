More sunshine today... Gusty thunderstorms possible Friday evening

Today will be another mostly sunny day and temperatures will be a few degrees warmer with highs near 80. Humidity levels remain comfortable today. Most of Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

Friday night a couple of fronts move through the area and bring showers and thunderstorms. We do have the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms Friday evening across most of lower Michigan. Strong winds and heavy rainfall will be the biggest threat from any stronger thunderstorms Friday evening. Stay alert to updated forecasts later today.

Saturday may start with a few rain showers, but dry weather returns Saturday afternoon. Sunday and Monday promise to be mostly sunny. High temperatures Saturday will be in the low 80s. High temperatures return to the mid 80s Sunday and Monday.

