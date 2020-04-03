More sunshine today

High pressure over Ohio will keep the sunshine going in the area today. A cold front moving our way will bring clouds back into the area tonight and a few rain showers Saturday. Rainfall totals Saturday should be light around a tenth of an inch. Some sunshine returns to the area Sunday.

High temperatures today will be near 60 degrees. Low temperatures tonight will be in the mid to upper 30s. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday are expected to be in the mid to upper 50s.

