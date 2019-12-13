More students defend Mason teacher

News 10 has obtained the police report filed by a student who claims a teacher assaulted her at Mason High School.

We first told you about the investigation earlier this week. Sadie Earegood claims it happened because she supports President Donald Trump and wore a "Women for Trump" pin to school.

The report shows police asked to interview five witnesses. One of them reached out to News 10 to tell us what he saw.

The student wants to remain anonymous, but told us he wanted talk to News 10 to help stop the rumors.

He says teacher Paul Kato and Earegood were talking and laughing.

He noticed Kato was wearing the "Women for Trump" pin at one point and says it didn't seem like Kato forcefully took it from her.

He told News 10 at no point did he hear any screaming during the class.

The student mentioned he's worn Trump clothes himself in class and that Kato made a quick joke about it, but never in a mean or aggressive way.

News 10's Rachel Sweet spoke to a former student that mentioned that Kato will approach students in a joking matter.

"If you weren't doing what you were supposed to be doing Kato called you out on it," said Miranda McCrackin, Mason High School Alumni.

"There was one time some kid was playing video games when they weren't supposed to be so he just took control of their computer and shut it off and everyone laughed," added McCrackin.

She says she just wants the truth.

"I just want to support Kato that's all, you know we want to support Kato we want to support the truth innocent until proven guilty like that's what we want."

News 10 reached out to Earegood to ask if she had anything to say about what the witness said to us.

She claims the other students in the classroom all had their back to her at the time.

Kato's attorney says his client has no comment.

Mason Police and the school Superintendent are also not talking.

News 10 obtained the police report through the Freedom of Information Act.

It's heavily redacted so we don't know exactly what Earegoold told the investigating officers.

