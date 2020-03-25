You may be stuck at home for a while, but it's still very important to get up and moving!

A new study from the National Cancer Institute finds taking more steps per day is linked to a lower risk of early death.

Researchers tracked nearly 5-thousand middle aged adults who wore accelerometers for one week.

A decade later, people who took 8-thousand steps per day were 51% less likely to die from any cause, than those who logged just 4-thousand.

Taking 12-thousand steps reduced the risk of early death by 65%.

The study was led by researchers at National Cancer Institute and published in 'JAMA.'

