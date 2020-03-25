More steps per day is linked to a lower risk of early death

Denice walks on the treadmill as a part of her fitness goals. (Source: Jace Barraclough/KNOP)
By  | 
Posted:

You may be stuck at home for a while, but it's still very important to get up and moving!
A new study from the National Cancer Institute finds taking more steps per day is linked to a lower risk of early death.
Researchers tracked nearly 5-thousand middle aged adults who wore accelerometers for one week.
A decade later, people who took 8-thousand steps per day were 51% less likely to die from any cause, than those who logged just 4-thousand.
Taking 12-thousand steps reduced the risk of early death by 65%.
The study was led by researchers at National Cancer Institute and published in 'JAMA.'
Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus