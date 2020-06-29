More protesters going to rallies with guns

Protesters at Monday’s Black Lives Matter rally at the Michigan State Capitol said threats of violence led them to bring in armed security.

Some protesters were armed at a Black Lives Matter rally in Lansing, June 29, 2020.

It’s a growing trend in Mid-Michigan and beyond.

Black Lives Matter protesters said they’re on edge.

Paul Birdsong, who was working security at Monday’s protest, said he’s personally been targeted.

The patriots on their Facebook page, by July 4 they’re supposed to be permanently shutting me up, putting an end to me, putting a stop to me for good,” Birdsong said.

Birdsong was one of several armed protesters at the rally.

“My plan is to keep people safe and to execute any threat to the people with extreme prejudice,” Birdsong said.

Safety is a concern at protests around the nation. Saturday, two people were shot at a protest in Louisville, Kentucky. One of them died.

One man came with Birdsong said he’s been to protests the past several weeks where they weren’t armed.

“We weren’t even carrying big guns awhile back, and we’d have cars drive past us and yell that we’re all going to die at midnight,” the man, who requested to remain anonymous, said. “’We’re going to shoot you up.’”

The armed protesters didn’t have to use any kind of force Monday; the event at the Capitol stayed peaceful. Black Lives Matter Michigan posted in the event page that there would be an open carry security team on site.

Mike Lynn was one of them.

“I’m up here standing with an AR-15 right now,” Lynn said. “I’ve got four of my buddies with me to protect this crowd.”

But those who didn’t know why they were there were a little apprehensive, such as protester Adrianna Crossing.

“At first, it was kind of alarming,” Crossing said. “Anytime you see guns out and about, it makes me a little bit nervous. But when I heard that they were here for us, I felt like it was a gesture in the right direction.”

