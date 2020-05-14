It's never too late to quit smoking when it comes to surviving lung cancer.
Researchers in Canada studied over 35-thousand patients with lung cancer.
They found former smokers who quit more than five years before being diagnosed were 20% less likely to die than current smokers.
But even those who had kicked the habit just two years earlier had a 12% lower risk of death.
Long-term heavy smokers were also more likely to survive if they quit before developing lung cancer.
The study was led by researchers in Canada and presented at a meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology.
Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.
More proof it's never too late to quit smoking
It's never too late to quit smoking when it comes to surviving lung cancer.