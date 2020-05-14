More proof it's never too late to quit smoking

It's never too late to quit smoking when it comes to surviving lung cancer.

Researchers in Canada studied over 35-thousand patients with lung cancer.

They found former smokers who quit more than five years before being diagnosed were 20% less likely to die than current smokers.

But even those who had kicked the habit just two years earlier had a 12% lower risk of death.

Long-term heavy smokers were also more likely to survive if they quit before developing lung cancer.

The study was led by researchers in Canada and presented at a meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

