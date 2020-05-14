More proof it's never too late to quit smoking

Love can help you through, according to a recent study that ran in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine. Just less than half of the men in that study were successful in their attempt to quit if their partner also quit, compared to 8% success if their partner did not stop. Similarly, half of women quit if their male partners also quit smoking. Positive peer pressure seems to help.
By  | 
Posted:

It's never too late to quit smoking when it comes to surviving lung cancer.
Researchers in Canada studied over 35-thousand patients with lung cancer.
They found former smokers who quit more than five years before being diagnosed were 20% less likely to die than current smokers.
But even those who had kicked the habit just two years earlier had a 12% lower risk of death.
Long-term heavy smokers were also more likely to survive if they quit before developing lung cancer.
The study was led by researchers in Canada and presented at a meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology.
Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus