More of the same today

Today will look and feel a lot like the past few days. The clouds hold on across Mid-Michigan today and we may have a few light snow showers or flurries passing through the area. Highs today will once again be in the mid to upper 30s. Wind gusts to 30 MPH will be possible today. Some clearing is possible tonight with lows in the mid 20s.

Thursday may start with a few peeks at the sun, but the clouds rush back in during the afternoon. High temperatures Thursday in the upper 30s. Some sunshine is expected to return Friday afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 30s.

The weekend will be warmer and mostly dry. Saturday promises to be a mostly sunny day with highs near 40. The clouds roll in Sunday with rain showers possible by late in the afternoon. Highs Sunday climb to the mid to upper 40s. Colder air returns by the middle of next week.

