More kids being screened for developmental delays

A new study finds more pediatricians are screening children for developmental delays.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has recommended regular screenings during well-checks since 2006.

Those guidelines helped to triple screening rates between 2002 and 2016.

Research has shown children who receive early interventions have better long-term outcomes.

The study was led by researchers at Kennedy Krieger Institute and published in 'Pediatrics.'

