A new study finds more pediatricians are screening children for developmental delays.
The American Academy of Pediatrics has recommended regular screenings during well-checks since 2006.
Those guidelines helped to triple screening rates between 2002 and 2016.
Research has shown children who receive early interventions have better long-term outcomes.
The study was led by researchers at Kennedy Krieger Institute and published in 'Pediatrics.'
Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.
More kids being screened for developmental delays
A new study finds more pediatricians are screening children for developmental delays.