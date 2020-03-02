More kids being screened for developmental delays

Preschool students doing arts and crafts at Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Head Start in Casper, Wyo. on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.
A new study finds more pediatricians are screening children for developmental delays.
The American Academy of Pediatrics has recommended regular screenings during well-checks since 2006.
Those guidelines helped to triple screening rates between 2002 and 2016.
Research has shown children who receive early interventions have better long-term outcomes.
The study was led by researchers at Kennedy Krieger Institute and published in 'Pediatrics.'
