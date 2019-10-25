More kids are getting hurt on trampolines

A new study reveals an increasing number of children are getting hurt on trampolines.
Data from Children's Hospital Colorado shows trampoline-related fractures rose by 4% between 2008 and 2017.
Researchers say the majority of these injuries are happened at a recreation facility or gym rather than on a home trampoline.
The study was led by researchers at Children's Hospital Colorado and presented at the American Academy of Pediatrics annual meeting.
