More kids are getting hurt on trampolines

A new study reveals an increasing number of children are getting hurt on trampolines.

Data from Children's Hospital Colorado shows trampoline-related fractures rose by 4% between 2008 and 2017.

Researchers say the majority of these injuries are happened at a recreation facility or gym rather than on a home trampoline.

The study was led by researchers at Children's Hospital Colorado and presented at the American Academy of Pediatrics annual meeting.

