More former U of M athletes make claims against doctor

An attorney says his firm represents more than 40 people in the University of Michigan sexual abuse case.

Parker Stinar tells The Associated Press that one of his clients helped the Wolverines win the 1997 national championship in football and another went on to play in the NHL.

Denver-based Wahlberg, Woodruff, Nimmo and Sloane plans to host a news conference Wednesday night, following a second meeting with the school's vice president and general counsel Timothy Lynch and investigators hired by the school.

The university’s president has apologized to “anyone who was harmed” by Dr. Robert Anderson and has set up a hotline for others to come forward.

It is unclear if the University of Michigan will see the magnitude of lawsuits facing Ohio State, which are pending, and Michigan State, which settled with hundreds of victims for $500 million.

University of Michigan officials were warned more than four decades ago that Anderson was fondling patients during exams, but he continued working there despite a demotion and went on to allegedly abuse again as a physician with the school’s athletic department, according to documents from a police investigation The Associated Press obtained through a public-records request.

The probe began in October 2018 based on a letter from a former wrestler to athletic director Warde Manual in mid-July. It was not made public until last week, drawing criticism from lawyers and the first woman to publicly accuse Nassar of sexual abuse.

The school has attributed the silence to an ongoing review by local prosecutors and said its first public statement released last week came a day after prosecutors decided no charges were possible. But prosecutors insisted their decision was communicated to campus police investigators last fall.

“As we move forward, and in consultation with the Prosecutor’s Office, we all agree there is value in adopting a more formal process for notification when formal criminal charges are not filed,” university spokesman Rick Fitzgerald said.

