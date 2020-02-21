More fallout from Olivet coach claims

Friday night, another player quits the Olivet High School Basketball team fueling allegations against the coaches of both the boys and girls varsity teams.

Thursday night parents crowded the school board meeting claiming several players have already quit because the coaches are verbally abusive.

"12 years later and I can still verbatim you know remember everything that happened," said Jackie Cousineau and Olivet Alumni.

Cousineau shared her story at the board meeting on Thursday night.

She says girls varsity basketball coach Anna O'dell verbally berated her during her time on the team in 2008.

Cousineau says she's coming forward now because she feels change needs to happen to those on the team today.

"If you throw a kid with no home life, no friends and there only escape is basketball and then you give Anna O'dell as a coach and she belittles them, abuses them hurts them emotionally -- I'd rather get punched in the face a million times," said Cousineau.

Friday night O'dell and boys varsity coach Steve Critchlow were on the court -- coaching their teams -- against Lansing Christian Schools.

Olivia Fowler a sophomore at Olivet says she's had O'dell as a teacher before and agrees with the abuse allegations.

"She likes to embarrass people in front of a lot of people when they're upset. Like I've just seen it happen, it's happened to me," said Fowler.

Fowler says she plays basketball, but because of how she says O'dell has treated her, she won't even consider joining the team.

"I was looking forward to my varsity season but now I'm not going to play next year because she's the coach," says Fowler.

Current Olivet girls varsity basketball team player Abby Peters says she doesn't understand where all of the allegations are coming from.

"She needs to be free to coach us and while that might not make everyone the happiest she always presents it in a positive way and an encouraging way and I think we need to develop thick skin as players and listen to her because she wants what's best for us as players," said Peters.

One player defending two coaches in the center of serious allegations.

