Slow down! More eyes on I-94 this week

Starting Monday, Michigan State Police are going to be cracking down on distracted commercial drivers.

"Eyes on I-94" is an initiative that will target commercial drivers who are driving in ways that most likely contribute to crashes.

This is all part of a statewide initiative towards the "Zero deaths" traffic safety campaign.

Police are going to be looking out for drivers who are on their cellphones, speeding, improper passing, and following too close to other cars.

According to the Office of Highway Safety Planning, January had the most amount of crashes last year, followed by November and October.

State Police say there is an increase in weather-related crashes involving commercial vehicles around this time of year.

Michigan is not the only state doing this. Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois are also participating in this initiative, which runs through Friday.

