Day Four: More evidence and testimony comes out in murder trial

It was a day full of more evidence and testimony in the Jacob Ficher murder trial Tuesday.

Ficher is charged in the death of his lover's husband, Ammar Al Yasari.

Tuesday, the court heard from a witness who says Ficher confessed to committing a murder.

"He said that his wife and child were lost. He also said... he was the devil."

A witness who didn't want to appear on camera says she saw Jacob Ficher at Rockey's Roadhouse in Holt, two days after the murder of Ammar Al Yasari.

She says the defendant had been drinking and admitted to murder.

"So did you hear the defendant say, the words, I committed a homicide?" "Yes, I did."

After executing a search warrant on Ficher's apartment, detectives looked in his bedroom.

"Along the west wall, there was an empty package for a camp axe and then on his dresser there was a Kroger receipt" said Detective Derick Ward with the Ingham County Sheriff's Office.

The receipt dated five days before the murder, listed the purchase of the axe as well as a bottle of bleach.

Surveillance video from Kroger shows a red pickup truck parking in the lot.

"Is that the vehicle that she drives?" It's a red dodge truck."

Prosecutors say Bdour dropped off Ficher who then bough the items and then got back into the truck.

According to testimony the bottle of bleach Ficher bought was not the same brand at the crime scene.

Prosecutors shared app messages between Bdour and Ficher befor the murder, where they confessed their love for one another, as well as hatred for Ammar.

The trial will pick back up again on Thursday at 8:30 am.

