More deaths linked to coronavirus as Hong Kong closes mainland border

Further concerns are mounting as the death toll from the coronavirus continues to grow. Hong Kong closed its borders with mainland China as a precautionary measure to prevent the virus from spreading.

Patients in Macomb and Washtenaw counties are being tested for the coronavirus. (MGN Image)

Reports say that 106 people have now died from the deadly virus. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday that train service to mainland China will be temporarily stopped, starting at midnight Thursday. The hope is to stop the spread of the coronavirus which already has 4,500 confirmed cases, including five known cases in the U.S.

The city in China that they consider to be ground zero for the virus, Wuhan, has been placed on lock down. Hong Kong is considered by experts to be a city with ideal conditions for diseases to spread because of its high population density, tightly packed subway train carriages and notoriously small apartments.

In Michigan, three possible cases of the virus were tested and came back negative.

While there is concern about coronavirus, and many people feel like it is a threat, one health official said there is something more dangerous that Michiganders should be worried about -- the flu.

"There is far more reasons to be concerned over getting the flu," said Linda Vail of the Ingham County Health Department. "There are just certain reasons people don't think about it."

The flu season may see a sudden dip in the number of people with the flu because people are taking health precautions more seriously.

