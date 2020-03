A stalled area of low pressure East of Michigan will keep the clouds over the area today through tomorrow. We may see a few sprinkles of rain pop up through the day and into this evening. Some sunshine returns for Thursday and Friday.

High temperatures today will once again be in the low to mid 40s. Highs climb to the upper 40s Wednesday. With some sunshine high temperatures climb to the mid to upper 50s for Thursday and Friday.

