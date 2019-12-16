More bang for your buck on bottle returns

Lawmakers are proposing to expand Michigan's bottle deposit law to include non-carbonated drinks.

It would not include milk jugs.

If this bill was to pass it would allow people to earn more money when they return their cans and bottles.

Currently, anyone can return beer and carbonated containers for 10 cents each, but the state has noticed a decline in the amount of returns in the past few years.

In 2018 only 89 percent of purchased containers were returned, the lowest in over three decades.

The proposal would boost recycling efforts, but it could take away revenue from environmental programs.

The more bottles that are being returned, but critics argue the less money there will be for conservation programs like the Clean-up and Redevelopment trust fund.

Conservationists are trying to find a balance between bottle return stations and recycling centers.