More bad news for airlines

United Airlines is laying out a dire situation for airlines.

It will cut 50% of its flying capacity in April and May and expects planes to be only 20% to 30% full at best.

United will seek unspecified help from the federal government to navigate a sharp downturn in bookings due to the new coronavirus.

The CEO and president told employees the airline handled a million fewer passengers in the first two weeks of March than it did a year ago, and revenue fell $1.5 billion below the year-ago pace.

They wrote, "The bad news is that it's getting worse."

Adding that they expect both the number of customers and revenue to decline sharply in the days and weeks ahead.

