More adults diagnosed with ADHD

Doctors are diagnosing more and more adults with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), according to a new study released Friday.

Experts found 43% more adults were diagnosed with ADHD over the 10-year period.

The study's authors said it's likely the clinical community now realizes ADHD isn't just a childhood issue and says the rise in cases is because it's being diagnosed more often, not because cases are increasing.

The study didn't examine what happened after an adult was diagnosed with an attention disorder.

