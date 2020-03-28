More TSA employees are infected with Coronavirus

The Transportation Security Administration said 20 more of its airport screeners have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

There are now 64 TSA workers infected.

Most of those cases popped up within the last two weeks.

Nearly half are in the New York and New Jersey area.

It makes sense considering it's become a hot spot for the virus in the United States.

The TSA has already closed some checkpoints at major airports.

It said agents are going to start wearing N-95 masks, which are the same ones health care workers use.