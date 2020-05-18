More Guatemalans deported from US test positive for virus

Ten more Guatemalans deported from the United States last week have tested positive for COVID-19 upon their return.

A Guatemalan health official who was not authorized to discuss the information publicly and requested anonymity said Sunday they had been aboard a May 13 flight from Alexandria, Louisiana.

Last week, health authorities had said three people from that flight had tested positive for the virus.

The official says the remaining 52 deportees aboard that flight will now be tested. It’s the latest example of an ongoing problem that now accounts for at least 115 infected Guatemalans.

