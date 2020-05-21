More Americans dying from alcohol, drugs & suicide

More than 150-thousand Americans died from alcohol, drugs or suicide in 2018.
That's according to a new study from the Trust for America's Health.
It shows alcohol-related deaths rose by 4% from the previous year.
Suicides were up 2%.
And while there were fewer deaths from prescription painkillers and heroin, fatalities from synthetic opioids, cocaine and other stimulants increased sharply.
Experts worry the covid-19 pandemic could result in more of these types of deaths.
The study was led by researchers at Trust for America's Health.
