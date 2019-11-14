If your attempts to lose weight have failed you're not alone.
A new study from Tulane University finds more Americans are dieting, but obesity is on the rise.
Researchers found the proportion of adults who tried to lose weight jumped from 34% in 1999 to 42% in 2016.
However, obesity rates continued to climb during that time.
The most common weight loss strategies were eating less, exercising, and drinking more water.
Copyright 2019 NBC News. All rights reserved.
More Americans are dieting, but obesity is on the rise.
If your attempts to lose weight have failed you're not alone.