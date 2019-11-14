If your attempts to lose weight have failed you're not alone.

A new study from Tulane University finds more Americans are dieting, but obesity is on the rise.

Researchers found the proportion of adults who tried to lose weight jumped from 34% in 1999 to 42% in 2016.

However, obesity rates continued to climb during that time.

The most common weight loss strategies were eating less, exercising, and drinking more water.

