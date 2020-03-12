Student morale low amid Big Ten Tournament and March Madness cancellations

Michigan State fans are trying to stay positive after the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Tournament were canceled Thursday.

Glenn Williams, a Michigan State fan, said, "We were at the peak of our success and tearing it up and now 'oh,' its devastating. It's devastating. I bleed green and white."

Before the tournaments were canceled, only athletes, parents, and essential personnel were going to be allowed in the arenas.

"I was kind of behind the idea of playing behind closed doors because I like to watch basketball and I think Michigan State would've won," Max Dutra, a student at Michigan State said. "But I guess they're taking all of the necessary precautions. But, I think it might've been a little bit of a stretch."

Williams added, "It's such a danger for older people that to pass it through younger people up the chain to families. It's what's got to be done and that is the hardest decision; to decide the right thing to do."

The cancelations leave basketball fans, and sports fans, with less to watch.

"I guess making your own entertainment, playing video games, playing outside. I don't know. It's going to be different," Dutra said.

Morale appears to be low at Michigan State University.

One student described the campus as "empty" and "desolate."

"It's pretty gloomy right now," Sam Daspin, a student at Michigan State said. "Everyone is kind of sad that like classes are canceled. There is not much life going on. Everyone was excited at first, but then they realized everyone has to leave. It's a little depressing now."

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.