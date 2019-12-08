Monthly picnic in the park provides hot meal and blankets

More than 100 people came to Reutter Park in Lansing for the monthly "Picnic in the park" to get a warm meal, blankets and clothes.

The event is put on by Cardboard Prophets, a street based outreach program in Lansing that ministers to people and tries to give them a helping hand. They host a warm dinner every second Sunday of the month.

Their goal is to help anyone that might be struggling.

Those who were once in need themselves also attend as volunteers to help give back.

Linda Hughson is a volunteer with Cardboard Prophets and said the cause touches her personally because she's been in need before and relied on other people.

"I've been in need before, so one of the passions that I have is helping those that are in need because I've been there before and there have been people like this helping me out," Hughson said.

Biggby Coffee donated coffee and pastries as well.

